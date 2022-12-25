NIA took the accused to the blast scene for investigation in the Coimbatore car explosion case.

On Sunday, December 25, four suspects who had been detained in connection with the Coimbatore car blast case were brought to the scene of the crime for further investigation. The NIA is looking into the terror attack that took place on October 23, the day before Diwali.

Nine suspects in the bombing case have been taken into custody by the NIA thus far. Mohammed Azharuddin, Muhamed Riyaz, Firoz Ismail, Afzar, and Nawaz were among those who were brought to the Kottaimedu area of Ukkadam, the scene of the explosion.

Investigating police then immediately interrogated the accused. Due to the potential for violence, armed police were also present.

On October 23, at around 4.30 am, a Maruti 800 automobile exploded in Coimbatore after an LPG cylinder burst inside of it. It was initially believed to be an accident. The accused were lodged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the authorities, the accused Jamesha Mubeen, who has ties to the terrorist organisation ISIS, planned to commit a suicide attack, severely damage religious icons and monuments, and sow terror among a specific group of the population. In the blast, Jamesha Mubeen perished.

The accused had planned with the dead, Jamesha Mubeen, to utilise internet marketplaces to buy various chemicals and other elements for making improvised explosive devices, including a vehicle-borne IED, in order to carry out shocking terrorist attacks.