On Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 98th birth anniversary, PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to him

On Sunday, the 98th anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tribute to him at his memorial, ‘Sadaiv Atal.’

At the Sadaiv Atal memorial, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and JP Nadda, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also paid floral tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birthday.

PM Narendra Modi posted on Twitter, ‘Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people.’

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a former prime minister, was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Vajpayee, whose father was a poet, later turned to poetry himself. From Kanpur, he also got his master’s degree in political science.

Vajpayee was one of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s most prominent figure. His persona, poetry, and politics, though, were well known throughout the world and not just in India.