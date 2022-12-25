PM Modi, Congress Chief Kharge extend Greetings to Nation on Christmas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Christmas. Extending his greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Christmas, PM Modi expressed hope for further harmony and Joy.

‘Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society’, PM Modi Tweeted.

Mallikarjun Kharge in a tweet said ‘The festival of Christmas gives hope to strengthen the values of brotherhood, tolerance and caring. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to all. Merry Christmas everyone!’