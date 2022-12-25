Police report Tunisha Sharma’s death and detain co-star Sheezan Khan for aiding in suicide.

Police detained TV star Tunisha Sharma’s co-star Sheezan Mohammad Khan under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code after it was claimed that she committed suicide on Saturday (IPC).

Sheezan Khan and Tunisha apparently dated before she broke up with him, which is said to have been the cause of her death.

Today, Sheezan will be presented in court in Vasai.

The actress was filming scenes for Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, her TV programme. According to early accounts, she allegedly committed suicide at Naigaon on the sets in the makeup room. When Tunisha was brought at the hospital in a hurry, the medical staff pronounced her dead.

Tunisha had posted a few things to Instagram just before she passed away. She posted a brief video clip of herself getting ready for her scene on the sets to her Instagram Stories. ‘Those who are pushed by their Passion Doesn’t stop,’ she wrote with a photo of herself.

On the big screen, she appeared alongside Katrina Kaif and Vidya Balan. With Fitoor, Tunisha made her acting debut as the younger Katrina Kaif. In Baar Baar Dekho, she followed suit. In Kahaani 2, she appeared on film alongside Vidya Balan. Her appearances on TV programmes including Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhallah, Gayab, and Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh made her a well-known face.