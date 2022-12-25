Police seize 124 Kg Cannabis, nab 7 peddlers in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Officials of Visakhapatnam city Police arrested seven persons and seized 124 Kilos of contraband drugs, police said. The police made arrests on Saturday.

‘City Task Force Police raided a parking place of a ropeway in Visakhapatnam and caught seven persons, seizing 124 Kilos of ‘Cannabis’,’ police said, adding that one mobile and Rs 10,000 have also been recovered from the spot. Further investigation into this matter is underway.

Visakhapatnam city Police have arrested over 70 persons in the last six months in connection with the smuggling of cannabis. Earlier this week, Sileru Police of ASR district in Andhra Pradesh caught four persons, including two techies and an engineering graduate, for transporting cannabis.

The police said it seized four kgs of cannabis in two packets, along with three mobile phones, Rs 750 in cash and a four-wheeler bearing a Telangana plate. According to the police, the accused were transporting cannabis from Sileru to Hyderabad via the Bhadrachalam, by car.