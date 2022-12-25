Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand, issues directives for night shelter improvement

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, has given the district officials instructions to see that bonfires are installed and that warm clothing and quilts are given to those in need. Following a surprise inspection, the chief minister has also given instructions for improving night shelters.

The order was given against a backdrop of falling temperatures that are probably going to cause cold waves in the state.

The chief minister has tasked the SDMs in the tribal areas to make sure that the populace is provided with the necessities for surviving the winter. Additionally, he requested that state hospitals be under official supervision.

The Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Doon Hospital in the late evening on Saturday and gave out blankets to those in need.