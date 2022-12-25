Student found died at Congress MLA’s house, suicide note recovered

According to reports, Tirath Singh, a student, committed suicide after his body was found hanging in the home of Omkar Singh Markam, a Congress legislator who had previously served as the minister in charge of the Madhya Pradesh Tribal Department. The location where the deceased mentioned his struggles with a disease was where a suicide note was allegedly found, according to the police.

Umesh Yadav, the in-charge of the Shyamla Hills Police Station, told India Today that Tirath Singh was 22 years old. The deceased was a student in Bhopal who had previously lived in the Dindori district. The deceased and a friend of his stayed at Omkar Singh Markam’s house because both men were from Dindori.

The police learned on Saturday night that Tirath Singh’s body had been found hanging in Omkar Singh Markam’s bungalow in Bhopal. When the police arrived at the bungalow, they freed the student from the noose, but he had already died.

Omkar Singh Markam, an MLA, wasn’t at the bungalow when it happened. On Sunday morning, the Congress MLA and the deceased’s family arrived at the mortuary.

According to the police, Tirath Singh left a suicide note next to his body in which he explained that his cancer had been bothering him and that he had taken this extreme action as a result.

According to the family members, the deceased had throat cancer and had been undergoing treatment for four years, according to the police. There was a slight improvement in the disease during the treatment, but due to an increase in pain for over a period, Tirath was distressed.

We wish his family the fortitude to endure this shocking loss. May he rest in peace, his soul.