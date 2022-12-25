Three members of emergency services killed while demining in Ukraine’s Kherson

According to the emergency service of another region where they worked, three emergency service personnel from Ukraine were killed on Saturday when a mine exploded while they were demining areas of the Kherson region.

The Zhytomyr emergency service posted on its Facebook page that the three ‘all three selflessly served in the emergency and rescue squad of the Special Purpose Unit of the State Department of Ukraine in Zhytomyr region and performed the task of demining territories liberated from the enemy in the Kherson region.’

In northern Ukraine, west of Kyiv, is the Zhytomyr region.

The majority of the Kherson region is under Russian control, despite their invasion of Ukraine ten months ago. By the middle of November, Ukrainian forces had retaken Kherson city, the region’s administrative hub, as well as a number of nearby settlements.

Since President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed that Russian forces had heavily mined structures and objects, explosive experts have worked there. In numerous other areas that Ukraine was able to retake, they have also done so.