Tourists swarm to Himachal hill regions for Christmas and New Year celebrations despite the Covid menace.

Tourists descended on Shimla, Manali, and other well-known tourist locations in Himachal Pradesh for the Christmas and New Year holidays as worries about the growing number of Covid cases in China and other nations grow.

The Himachal Pradeshi government implemented Covid limits as a precaution. Mask wearing and adhering to social distance conventions have been requested. Additionally, it has been requested of the hotel and restaurant owners to make sure that the patrons observe these rules.

A reality check conducted by India Today, however, revealed that the majority of visitors disregarded these rules. Only a few people followed these precautions and were discovered wearing masks, whether it was on the Mall Road or in other popular locations of Shimla.

Local resident Krishank Aggrawal claimed there was no oversight of those who disobeyed the rules. ‘Since Shimla is a popular tourist destination and there are crowds everywhere, there is a Covid panic. However, I do not see anyone donning a mask’ he added.

Two to three Covid cases have been reported by the state each day. Six Covid instances were recorded on November 30. On December 17 and 24, the state reported seven cases, respectively.

4213 deaths from coronavirus infection and 3.13 lakh Covid cases have been reported so far from Himachal Pradesh.