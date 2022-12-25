Two kingpins are detained as Punjab Police busts a cross-border smuggling ring.

On Sunday, the Punjab Police detained two drug trafficking cartel leaders and seized 10 kg of heroin and a drone from their possession.

In a press release, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the police action had dealt a significant blow to transnational drug smuggling networks.

The smugglers have been named as Amritsar residents Dalbir and Jagdish.

The police claimed that the accused had been involved in drug trafficking for the previous three years but that no criminal charges had been filed against them as of yet.

Drones were utilised by the smugglers to transport drugs to areas including Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

The drone that was found is a DJI series model with features like a night vision camera and battery backup that is priced at Rs 20 lakh. This drone is the fifth of its kind to be found in less than a month.