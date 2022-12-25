World’s weirdest Christmas traditions: ‘Beer for santa, dining with the dead & hiding brooms’!

Christmas is here, the happiest season of the year. People from all around the world are participating in the event in their own unique ways. Christmas is a time when some people prepare scrumptious dishes to share with their loved ones, while others travel and discover new locations.

There are many ways to commemorate the festival of joy and community. Traditions and customs differ from one nation to the next, and if we go a little deeper, we’ll find a range of new traditions that people have been following for decades. Recently, we learned about the nations and regions where people observe this holiday in the strangest and most unusual ways imaginable, ranging from decorating Christmas trees with spiderwebs to hiding the brooms to keep them safe from the withes.

Norwegians hide their brooms

When watching cartoons, we’ve only ever seen witches with large noses. But do witches actually exist in the real world? I would advise contacting a Norwegian. Norwegians conceal all of their brooms during the Christmas season in an effort to keep the bad witches who ride brooms away from their residences.

Spiderwebs to decorate Christmas trees

Christmas, not Halloween, is in season. While everyone else decorates their Christmas trees with miniature Santas, lights, and bright decorations, Christmas trees in Ukraine are covered with spider webs. Ukrainians think that adorning their Christmas trees will bring them luck in both their homes and personal lives.

Beer and pie for Santa

People typically leave milk and cookies for their beloved Santa in most parts of the world. However, children in Ireland leave a teddy and a mince pie for Santa to enjoy.

Christmas Day skating

Make sure you have a pair of skates if you’re in Caracas, Venezuela, around Christmas time. Venezuelans roller skate from their houses to church from December 16–24 and attend early morning church services. Roads are closed to ensure that there is no traffic, ensuring that roller skaters have no difficulties. Unknown factors may have contributed to the unusual practise.

Christmas with the ‘half-goat, half-demon’ Krampus

During Christmas, people go outside to admire the lovely streets decked out in lights and lovely decorations, as well as people enjoying their street food in the chilly cold. However, Krampus, a ‘half-goat, half-demon,’ haunts happy celebrations in Ireland, where the opposite is true. At Christmas, a man in a terrifying devil costume with two horns and a spooky visage appears and punishes misbehaving kids.

Dining with the dead

In Portugal, traditional Christmas fare is served to departed family members as well as to those who are now present. People place additional food on the dinner table for their deceased family members at the yearly consoda celebration, which is held on Christmas morning. This concept is based on the idea that it will benefit their house.

Beating the log will make it poop!

One of Catalonia’s unusual and intriguing customs. People begin celebrating caga tió, which translates to defecating or pooping, a few weeks before Christmas. Under this strange custom, residents would create a charming face out of a little wooden log and bring it inside their homes. Until Christmas Eve, when the family hits the log with sticks to retrieve the treats from it, they maintain it, feed it fruits and sweets, and take care of it. They sing while they do this bizarre tradition, ‘If you don’t poop anything, I will strike you with my stick’.