Zelenskiy declares that Ukraine will make its own miracle for Christmas

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared in a defiant message on Saturday that Ukrainians will perform their own miracle this Christmas by demonstrating their steadfastness in the face of Russian attacks that have cast millions of people in darkness.

Zelenskiy claimed that while freedom came at a high price, slavery would be even more costly in his speech made exactly ten months to the day after Russia started a war that has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and millions of people being displaced.

‘We persevered in the early stages of the conflict, enduring assaults, threats, nuclear blackmail, terror, and missile strikes. We will persevere through this winter because we are aware of our goals, he said.

Since October, persistent Russian missile and drone attacks have severely damaged the power-generating infrastructure, frequently leaving major cities without heat or water.

Zelenskiy addressed Ukrainians who celebrate Christmas in December in a video address. Orthodox Christians make up the majority of Ukrainians, who observe the holiday in early January.