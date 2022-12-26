DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

2 killed in road accident

Dec 26, 2022, 05:47 pm IST

Srinagar: At least two people died after a truck carrying LPG cylinders met with an accident in Ramban district  in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The accident took place near Battery Cheshma on National Highway-44.

Police recovered the 2 bodies from the spot and their identity is being ascertained. More details awaited.

