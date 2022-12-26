Actor John Krasinski of ‘The Office’ and ‘Jack Ryan’ shares that he wishes to work in a Bollywood film

John Krasinski, an actor best known for his roles in ‘The Office’ and ‘Jack Ryan,’ recently expressed his desire to work in a Bollywood movie in an interview. He also discussed the movie ‘RRR,’ saying that he has heard a lot of people describe it as ‘unbelievable.’

The actor said, ‘God, I would love to do a Bollywood film,’ in an interview with India Today. The actor joked that he isn’t a particularly good dancer, though.

‘Oh, no dancing. I’d be horrible. I’d be in the scene, but I’d be the person that’s not dancing.’ When told that in Bollywood, everyone has to dance, John replied, ‘That is true. I mean, I will do it (laughs) but with maybe some subtitles at the bottom that says ‘this guy’s horrible’. As long as the audience is aware.’

When asked about SS Rajamouli directorial ‘RRR’, John said, ‘Is it RRR? Oh my God, I heard it’s unbelievable. I’ve been wanting to see, I haven’t been able to see anything. I was just directing a movie, but I can’t wait to see it.’

Meanwhile, John is currently busy promoting the third season of ‘Jack Ryan’, which released on Amazon Prime Video on December 21, 2022. It is currently one of the most popular shows on the OTT platform.