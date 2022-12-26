After drone fell on depot track, Delhi metro service interrupted; Resumed later

A drone was found on the depot track between Jasola Vihar and Kalindi Kunj metro station on Sunday, which had an impact on the operation of the Delhi metro system around mid-afternoon.

A drone was found along the above said route at around 2:15 pm, according to the Central Industrial Security Force’s (CISF) official PRO. After searching, neither the CISF nor the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) noted anything unusual. After a while, the metro service was resumed.

The drone’s owner later clarified that drugs were delivered using it.