All you need to know about ‘Boxing day’ and how it is celebrated

Boxing Day, which is observed the day after Christmas, has nothing to do with sports, despite what the name might imply. The event is today observed as a ‘shopping holiday,’ despite its origins as a day for giving gifts to the underprivileged.

It was recognized on December 26 and was made official in 1871. On the other hand, if that day happens on a Saturday, the holiday is celebrated on the following Monday, and if it falls on a Sunday, it is observed on the next Tuesday.

Boxing Day is currently observed in many nations across Europe, as well as nations and former British colonies, such as New Zealand, Canada, Australia, and so forth. It is believed that Boxing Day originated in the United Kingdom and received its name during Queen Victoria’s reign.

The day is also marked by a bank holiday or a public holiday in these countries with stores offering Boxing Day sales which are often compared to the United States’ Black Friday sale.

There are several theories surrounding the celebration and origins of Boxing day, one of which includes it being a day off for servants where they would receive a gift from their employers and take these Christmas boxes to their families. These boxes would consist of gifts, bonuses, as well as leftovers from the meals, served on Christmas.

Some people celebrate this day with family and friends while others gather for leftover meals and spend their day off relaxing. While others shop in record numbers taking advantage of low prices.