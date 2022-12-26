Another large-scale eviction drive in Assam, detention of an opposition MLA

A similar effort has been started in the Barpeta district of Assam a week after a large eviction drive in Assam’s Nagaon district to clear approximately 400 acres of encroached land. During the drive, a legislator who had come to support the people was also detained.

Around 40 households were evicted from 400 bighas of government land in Barpeta’s Kanara Satra this morning after bulldozers allegedly encroached on the property.

Government representatives insisted that they had informed the impacted families well in advance.

Legislator for Baghbor, Sherman Ali was detained by police after he clashed with authorities during an eviction drive.

The lower Assam district’s anti-encroachment drive came days after a significant eviction drive in Nagaon, where over 400 acres of encroached land were reclaimed.

‘Four villages close to Batadrava, where Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva was born, in Nagaon were purified of encroachment,’ said the officials.

A similar eviction operation in Darrang, Assam, had gone violent the year before, killing two people, one of whom was a minor, and injuring more than 20 others.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, had declared on December 21 that eviction campaigns to clear government and forest land in the state will go on.