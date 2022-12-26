At least 10 people buried in an avalanche in western Austria’s Lech/Zuers free skiing area

The Austrian Press Agency (APA) reported that one person has been saved after an avalanche that happened in the Lech/Zuers free skiing area in western Austria on Sunday left nearly ten people buried.

A police official said, ‘One individual was able to be rescued, and attempts are continuing to discover the others.’

The avalanche happened on Christmas day about 3 pm (1400 GMT), and search teams and several helicopters were quickly dispatched.

‘We are doing everything we can to rescue the winter sports enthusiasts,’ the municipality of Lech was quoted as saying in an interview.

The agency reported that around 100 people are involved in the search operation, as headlamps are being requested by the rescuers so that the search operation can continue in the dark.

Lech/Zuers promotes itself as ‘one of the best ski areas in the world’ and says that it is part of the Alpine skiing’s cradle.