Austrian officials rescued 10-member group of skiers caught in an avalanche near a Lech-Zuers resort in western Austria

On Sunday, ten skiers were rescued by Austrian authorities after becoming trapped in an avalanche close to the Lech-Zuers resort in western Austria. Avalanche dogs, searchlights, and helicopters were all employed to find the missing individuals.

The officials worried, though, that they might have been swept away in the avalanche’s snow during the early stages of the operation.

The police stated, ‘Based on the information at this time, we can presume that there are no further persons missing.’ On the skiers’ nationalities, however, there is little to no information available.

According to the sources, the avalanche happened at a height of 2,700 metres about 14:00 GMT (8,858ft). The ski track in western Austria was destroyed by the avalanche’s snow route.

On Monday, the police updated that they found all the missing people from the avalanche. However, four out of the ten skiers have suffered injuries. Among them, the authorities found one person partially buried and immediately flew him to Innsbruck regional hospital with serious injuries.

The other six people remain unaffected by the avalanche.