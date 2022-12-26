BJP and Congress argue over the unveiling of Atal Bihari Vajpayee statue in Chhattisgarh’s Durg

As BJP and Congress supporters sparred over the presentation of a statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birthday on Sunday, tensions flared in Durg, Chhattisgarh.

Vijay Baghel, a member of the Durg BJP, arrived at the Atal Smriti Garden in the Camp 2 neighbourhood of Bhilai to unveil the statue when a group of Congressmen objected, claiming that permission from the state government had not been obtained.

According to Baghel, the garden has been owned by Bhilai Steel Plant since 2018 and a no-objection certificate has been acquired from the Central PSU, reported PTI. However, a local Congress representative claimed that because the BJP had not adhered to established procedures in the launching of the statue.

‘The district collector had not granted permission, but the Bhilai Steel Plant had. In the presence of the sub divisional magistrate, police got control of the situation by putting the statue in a secure location and sealing the garden’ PTI cited Abhishek Pallava, superintendent of police said.

In the region where the garden is located, Section 145 of the Indian Penal Code (joining or continuing to be a member of an unlawful assembly despite being ordered to disperse) has been implemented.

No case has been filed in relation to the altercation, but police officers have been stationed at the scene and drones have been used for observation.