BSF shoots down a Pakistani drone in Amritsar, Punjab

A drone that was flying into India from Pakistan was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday. An official representative stated that the drone was shot down in Punjab along the international boundary.

Around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday in an area inside Rajatal village’s boundaries in Amritsar, the troops allegedly intercepted and fired upon the unmanned aerial vehicle.

An area field next to the border barrier is where the quadcopter was found.

According to a BSF official, a search operation is being conducted to see if the drone dropped any cargo nearby.

The BSF shot down at least three of these Pakistani drones in Punjab during the last few days.

A drone was shot down on Friday when it crossed the international border into India from Pakistan in Punjab.

In the Amritsar area, the unmanned aerial vehicle was discovered close to the Pulmoran border station.

Prior to the Daoke station in Amritsar, on December 21, the forces fired at a drone, but it crashed on the other side, and the BSF claimed the Pakistan Rangers had lifted it.

On December 15, the force shot down a comparable drone in the Tarn Taran neighbourhood.