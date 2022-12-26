Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS; Report

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday, according to sources. The 63-year-old has been admitted to the private ward of the medical facility. Around midday, she was transported to the medical centre. FM Sitharaman visited Delhi’s Sadaiv Atal on the occasion of the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday and presented him flowers. The cause for her hospitalisation is yet unknown.

During a convocation ceremony at a university in Tamil Nadu, the finance minister recently said that India is referred to as the pharmacy of the world because it offers global grade medicine at an affordable price. Sitharaman is scheduled to deliver the government budget on February 1st, 2023. By stating that it will ‘continue to support growth on the back of public spending’ on Friday, the minister provided a clue that her future budget will ‘follow the spirit’ of earlier ones.