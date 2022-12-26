For protesting against his daughter’s pornographic video, BSF jawan in Gujarat brutally murdered

In the Gujarati district of Nadiad, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan is said to have been beaten to death for objecting to an offensive video of his daughter that was being shared online.

The incident happened when the BSF jawan, Meljibhai Vaghela, went to the home of a 15-year-old boy and confronted his family about the boy posting his daughter’s objectionable video online. Along with his son Navdeep and his wife, Vaghela travelled there.

The teenage boy’s family began mistreating them, though. They attacked the jawan with sticks and other sharp objects when he objected. They attacked his son as well.

The BSF member died instantly, but his son, who suffered head injuries, is being treated.

Further investigation is being conducted after a case was filed under sections 302, 307, 322, 504, 143, 147, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).