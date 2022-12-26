Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 8,300 crore in Indian markets this month

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) invested more than Rs 8,300 crore rupees in the Indian capital markets this month, so far. As per data released by authorities, FPIs invested Rs Rs 42 crore rupees in Hybrid market.

They also invested Rs 2,900 crore in the debt market and Rs 399 crore in the Voluntary Retention Route of the debt market taking the total net inflow in the Indian capital markets to Rs 8,301 crore rupees in December, so far.

Prior to this, FPIs had pumped 33,847 crore rupees in November and 56,521 crore rupees in August. This is the fourth month in the calender year 2022 when the net foreign fund inflow in the Indian capital markets is positive.

Also Read: Akasa Air launches new domestic flight services

Meanwhile, the Foreign institutional inventors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 706.84 crore on December 23, Friday. The FIIs pulled out Rs 8,469.53 crore till December 22 from the Indian equity markets. The Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 3398.98 crore on Friday, December 23, 2022. The DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 19,096.68 crore till December 22.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.