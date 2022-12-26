Goa gears up for New Year celebrations; no ‘Covid-related CURBS’ so far!

If you plan to spend the New Year in Goa but are worried about the increased fear of Corona, there is some good news for you. In fact, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced after presiding over a high-level conference that the state won’t place any limitations on Covid-19 until January 2, but would evaluate the issue on January 3. The Covid preventative habit should be adopted by individuals, according to CM Sawant. On December 27, however, a ‘mock exercise’ will be held to test the preparation to handle any potential coronavirus epidemic, in accordance with the Centre’s orders.

The Indian government has stepped up its preparations amid a global uptick in Covid cases. The Union Health Ministry has instructed the states and Union territories to undertake simulated drills at all health facilities on Tuesday to ensure that the COVID-19 health facilities are ready to handle the surge in clinical care demands owing to any spurt in cases.

In a letter to the states on Saturday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that due to an increase in the Covid trajectory in several nations, it is essential that the required public health measures be implemented in all of the states to address any emergencies. The government announced mandatory RT-PCR testing for travellers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand on Saturday as part of increased anti-Covid measures. Additionally, the government requested that states conduct a mock drill on December 27 to check the readiness of medical facilities, including medical oxygen generation plants.

On the other hand, the government has allowed the opening of ‘Internet Hospitals’ for the affected people to seek medical help in order to reduce the overload on clinics as hospitals and mortuaries in China are overwhelmed by millions of Covid cases. Official data projected that millions have been infected since December 1. According to figures published by officials on Tuesday this week, there were roughly 37 million new infections nationally, demonstrating for the first time the rise in cases throughout the nation.