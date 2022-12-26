Gujarat triple homicide: Man fired for napping during the night shift kills two coworkers and the employer

In Surat, Gujarat, a man and his friend fatally stabbed the proprietor of an embroidery business, his father, and his uncle on Sunday because the guy was upset that his former employer had fired him. The gruesome murder was documented on video.

The triple homicide happened at the victim’s workplace, Vedant Texo, which is situated in the industrial Anjani district of Surat’s Amroli neighbourhood. The two suspects have been taken into custody by the police, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been assembled to look into the incident.

Kalpesh Dholakia (36), Dhanji Dholakiya (61), and Ghanshyam Rajodiya have been named as the deceased (48). The man, who is accused of stabbing the company’s owner Kalpesh Dholakia, was fired from his job after being seen dozing off during the night shift. The triple homicide resulted from an argument between the two males.

The accused was seen on the surveillance camera entering the factory with sharp weapons in hand and repeatedly stabbing the owner and other people.

A forensic team is assisting in the collection of evidence, and the Surat Police hopes to submit a charge sheet within a week.