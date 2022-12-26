Honor launches Honor X5: Details

Mumbai: Leading smartphone brand, Honor launched Honor X5 in the Middle East markets. The price of the Honor X5 is subject to regional markets. The price of the handset in Jordan is set at JD 75 (roughly Rs. 8,700. The smartphone is available in 3 different colour options — Sunrise Orange, Ocean Blue, and Midnight Black.

The dual-SIM 4G smartphone runs Android 12 (Go edition) and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, accompanied by an IMG GE8320 GPU. The Honor X5 comes with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch LCD display, with 720×1600 pixel resolution, and 20:9 aspect ratio. It features an 8-megapixel, f/2.0 single camera on the back, along with a 5-megapixel front camera.

Also Read: Indian Railways to operate Vande Bharat Express connecting these cities from January

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS, OTG, Bluetooth v5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MicroUSB port. The Honor X5 also includes a gravity sensor, a proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.