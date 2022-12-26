It’s the first time in 145 years! New Zealand and Pakistan’s first red-ball test enters history books

On December 26, the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand began in Karachi. Tim Southee’s troops had the opportunity to travel Pakistan after England. The Kiwis are visiting Pakistan for the first time since 2002, whilst England has just completed its first tour of Pakistan in 17 years. Tom Blundell, a Kiwi wicketkeeper, made history on the first day of the first Test by participating in an incident that had not occurred in 145 years of Test cricket.

Southee brought in spinner Ajaz Patel to the attack after just 18 balls. Blundell was able to stump Abdullah Shafique as soon as he made the move. After three overs, Shan Masood was also stumped by Blundell off the bowling of Michael Bracewell, dealing further blow to Pakistan. The first two dismissals were by stumpings for the first time in Test cricket history for men.

After Williamson just resigned as the Test captain, the series marks the beginning of a new chapter for New Zealand. Azam chose to bat first after winning the toss. Pakistan’s strategy failed as the hosts continued to lose wickets on a consistent basis. With the exception of Azam, none of the Pakistani batters appeared at ease against the New Zealand attack. Azam was still undefeated at 54 as Pakistan’s scoreboard read 115/4 at lunch.

Muhammad Rizwan, a batsman who was out of form, was replaced in Pakistan’s starting lineup by Sarfaraz Ahmed, a former Pakistani captain. After losing all three games of a recent three-match series to England, who completely outclassed Babar Azam and company in all three areas of the game, Pakistan would like to get back on track. Ramiz Raja was fired as PCB president following the series defeat, and Najam Sethi took over. Shahid Afridi, a former Pakistan captain, was named as the chairman of the temporary selection committee.