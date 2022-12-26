James Cameron’s film ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ earns $850 million worldwide in 10 days

At the box office, James Cameron’s sci-fi movie ‘Avatar 2’ is doing exceptionally well. The movie managed to make a respectable amount of money at the US box office despite being impacted by the winter storm over the major Christmas week.

Nearly the long weekend, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ brought in over $56 million from 4,202 North American theatres, bringing its domestic total to $278 million. According to Variety, the high-profile movie is expected to take in $82 million between Friday and Monday, bringing the domestic total to $278 million.

The movie has amassed $855.4 million in worldwide box office revenue in the ten days after its debut, ranking it as the fifth-highest-grossing movie of 2022.

Made with a whopping $350 million budget, the makers are aiming to earn $1 billion. The milestone that only two films have achieved so far is ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Jurassic World: Dominion.’

Outside America, the film is raking in China, where it earned $100.5 million despite the COVID-19 surge in the country.

In Korea, the film has earned $53 million, followed by France with $52.3 million, India with $37 million, and Germany with $35.7 million.