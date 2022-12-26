KCR suffers setback as Telangana HC sends case of MLAs’s poaching to central investigation agency

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was given the case involving the MLAs’ poaching by the High Court on Monday, which is a setback for Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) (CBI). According to Bar and Bench, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was looking into the case has also been disbanded by the court.

The development occurs in the context of the Telangana government’s allegations that a number of the state’s BRS legislators were approached about defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BRS social media convenor Krishank tweeted in response to the HC order that the ‘hiding mouse’ is relieved, but omitted any additional information.

In a number of petitions, the high court was asked to transfer the case to the CBI for an impartial investigation.

The alleged plot to topple the current BRS government by purchasing MLAs for Rs 100 crore each was found by Cyberabad police when they conducted a raid on a farm house in Telangana’s Moinabad. According to reports, four BRS MLAs communicate with the BJP.

Additionally, KCR claimed that the BJP was attempting to topple his state’s government. The saffron party, meanwhile, rejected the allegations and asserted that the poaching charges were baseless. The party additionally denied communicating with any BRS MLAs.

Even a first information report (FIR) was filed under section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and other sections for criminal conspiracy.