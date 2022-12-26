King Charles III delivers his first Christmas message as the British monarch

On Sunday, December 25, King Charles III gave his first Christmas address as the British king. He discussed a variety of topics, praising the ‘heartfelt solidarity’ of people while highlighting the chronic cost of living crises in the United Kingdom.

King Charles mentioned his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the outset of his speech. The British monarch talked about loss and thanked people for their ‘love and concern’ as well as for sending him and the Queen Consort Camilla ‘very moving’ condolence notes.

King Charles spoke to the country while dressed in a blue suit in the chapel of St. George at Windsor Castle, which also houses the graves of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

He called Christmas a ‘particularly poignant’ time for those who have lost loved ones. He said, ‘We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition.’

In the pre-recorded message, the sovereign hailed the services provided by the armed forces, emergency services, healthcare services, etc. He said that the nation sees the selfless dedication of our armed forces and emergency services, who are working tirelessly to keep the people safe.

‘We see it in our health and social care professionals, our teachers, and indeed all those working in public service whose skills and commitment are at the heart of our communities,’ the sovereign said.