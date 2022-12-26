Late American stand-up comedian Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo recently remembers him in an emotional post

Kelly Rizzo, the late American stand-up comedian Bob Saget’s widow, paid tribute to him in a heartfelt social media post just before her husband’s first death anniversary.

.Prior to the one-year anniversary of his passing, Rizzo shared a carousel of images of the couple together on her first Christmas without him, according to the US entertainment news website Deadline.

In addition, she added: ‘savour each and every moment. I certainly didn’t anticipate that last year’s holiday season would be our last one spent together (in the same city). I’m so happy we were able to spend that particular time together. It was the first year he travelled to Chicago to celebrate Christmas with my family and my amazing step-daughter, Lara.’

Saget passed away at the age of 65 on January 9, 2022, after suffering from a ‘blunt head trauma’ following an ‘unwitnessed fall,’ a medical examiner in Florida concluded.

Rizzo was sentimental as she offered advice on surviving the holidays after losing a loved one because Saget`s death anniversary was approaching.

‘The holidays are a time for hope, love, and togetherness. I pray that if you`re missing a loved one this holiday season, that you`re blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help carry you through,’ she added.