Moradabad: Linking the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to the epic Ramayana, Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid on Monday compared party leader Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram and the Congress to ‘Bharat’.

Addressing the media persons , Khurshid said, ‘Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is like a yogi doing his ‘tapasya’ with focus’. ‘Lord Ram’s ‘khadau’ goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the ‘khadau’ and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the ‘khadau’ in Uttar Pradesh. Now that ‘khadau’ has reached Uttar Pradesh. Ram ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come’, he added.

Asked about Union Health Ministry’s letter to Rahul Gandhi seeking adherence to Covid protocol during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Khurshid said there cannot be an exclusive guideline for Congress over Covid, adding that the party will follow the norms whenever universal guidelines will be issued. ‘If any scientific protocol is applicable for this country, it will also be applicable to us. But it cannot be that Covid-19 has said that it will come for Congress and not come for the BJP. If someone follows the protocol, we will also follow it. But today, there is no protocol’, said the Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi’s mass outreach campaign, Bharat Jodo Yatra, earlier on Saturday, reached the national capital. The party held a mega public rally in front of Red Fort. Rahul Gandhi said that the march was a replica of India where there was no hatred and violence and all the people and animals were welcomed. Speaking in front of Red Fort, Gandhi said, ‘In Bharat Jodo Yatra, dogs also came but no one harmed them. Cow, buffaloes, pigs, all animals came. All the people came. This Yatra is like our India, I have not seen any hatred or violence among people while walking 2,800 kms, and I have not seen violence or hatred anywhere in the country. But when I turn on the TV, there is hatred all the time’.

Attacking the BJP-led Centre, Rahul said Hindu-Muslim propaganda is being done to divert attention from the real issues. ‘It is not Narendra Modi’s government. All of your money, the money of farmers and labourers, airports, ports, and roads go straight to the pockets of their masters. It is the Ambani and Adani government. Hindu-Muslim discord is being spread to divert public attention from the real issues. Today, degree-holders are selling ‘pakoras’,’ the Wayanad MP said.