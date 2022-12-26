Minister Siddiqui’s response on the RJD leader’s ‘settle abroad’ remark: ‘India only country where..’

Nityanand Rai, a Union Minister of State for Home, responded to a recent statement made by Abdul Bari Siddiqui, national general secretary of Tejashwi Yadav’s party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), that he has advised his children to get jobs abroad and settle there, saying that India is the only country where everyone is safe and minorities are also safe.

‘In order to illustrate the atmosphere of the nation, let me provide a personal example (desh ka jo mahaul hai). I have a daughter who graduated from the London School of Economics and a son who attends Harvard. I advised them to look for employment abroad and, if possible, apply for citizenship there’ recently, Mr. Siddiqui stated.

‘As the junior minister of home for India, I declare out loud that India is the only nation where everyone is protected, including minorities. The Center’s policy was to keep them safe. He is so speaking out of displeasure at the RJD’s diminishing supporter base’ Mr. Rai answered.

When his children expressed shock that he was still living in India, a former state minister named Mr. Siddiqui had said, ‘I told them they will not be able to deal.’

Even though the RJD leader didn’t specifically mention Muslims or the BJP government, the BJP’s Bihar branch criticised his comments and advised him to ‘go to Pakistan.’