Nubia launches Nubia Z50: Details

The Nubia Z50 has been priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant, CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 40,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 44,000) for the 12GB + 256 GB variant, and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,000) for the 12GB + 512GB version. There is also a top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 1TB storage option that is available for CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,000).

The Nubia Z50 runs Android 13-based MyOS 13 and features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, with 1080×2400 pixel resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC .The device comes with a dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It is also equipped with gravitational acceleration sensor, light and proximity sensor, geomagnetism sensor, and gyroscope. The handset packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging.