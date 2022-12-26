On December 30, PM Modi will launch West Bengal’s first Vande Bharat Express.

‘On December 30, West Bengal’s inaugural Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off on the congested Howrah-New Jalpaiguri route,’ informed a top Eastern Railway official.

According to Eastern Railway spokeswoman Ekalabya Chakraborty, the superfast train will travel in both directions in about 7.5 hours and has modern amenities for passengers.

On December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express service between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, reported PTI.

He stated that it will operate six days per week.

The train will leave Howrah Station at 6 am and arrive at New Jalpaiguri Station at 1.30 pm. It will then stop at the north Bengal station for an hour before returning to Howrah at 10 pm.

Chakraborty reported that the blue and white 16-coach rake of the Eastern Railway had already arrived at the Liluah loco depot.