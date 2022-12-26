Pet dog accidentally switches on hairdryer, sets house on fire in UK

Hockley (UK): A dog allegedly started a fire in a UK house after accidentally turning on a hairdryer on December 24. Essex Fire Service was called to Hockley on Saturday evening after receiving reports of a smoke-filled house.

According to Essex Fire Service, a woman returned home in the evening to find her house filled with smoke and her dog sitting outside the front door. The fire officials believe that the dog jumped onto a bed, unknowingly turning on a hair dryer left plugged in on top of the bed by the woman. This eventually caused it to catch alight to the bedding and mattress. Firefighters found the blaze in the bedroom and made quick efforts to extinguish it.

Manager Gary Shinn urged the UK public to turn off their appliances after use to avoid such instances. He said in a press release, ‘Once you’ve finished with any electrical appliances such as hairdryers and straighteners please take a moment to unplug them’. ‘The homeowner wouldn’t have thought for one moment her dog would turn on the hairdryer, but unplugging something just gives you that peace of mind’, Shinn further added. The owner and the dog both received treatment for smoke inhalation.

A few months ago, it was reported that a house in Missouri, US, burst into flames after a dog managed to turn on the stove in the kitchen. Despite the fact that both canines were saved, the inside of the house showed significant damage in the photographs shared on social media.