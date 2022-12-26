PM Modi says, Aurangzeb wanted to change religion of Guru Gobind Singh’s children

At an event held to commemorate the first ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his subjects wanted to forcefully convert the children of Guru Gobind Singh to their religion.

‘Against the terror of Aurangzeb, against his plans to change India, Guru Gobind Singh ji stood like a mountain. Aurangzeb and his people wanted to change the religion of Guru Gobin Singh’s children by the force of a sword, that is why he decided to kill the two innocent children,’ Prime Minister Modi said at the event honouring the last Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, his four sons (Sahibzade), and Mata Gujri Ji.

The sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, who died defending their faith, also received praise from PM Modi.

‘On the one hand, there was terrorism and on the other, spiritualism. On one hand, there was communal violence, while on the other, there was liberalism. On one hand there were forces of lakhs while on the other there were just Veer Sahibzaade who did not budge at all,’ He made this statement in reference to the Guru’s two martyred children.

The prime minister declared that December 26 will be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ in honour of Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary, which falls on January 9 this year.

In the name of history, the prime minister claimed, people were being taught interpretations that encouraged inferiority complexes in them, and that in order to advance in the ‘Amrit Kaal’ and lead India to future heights of success, ‘we have to break free from narrow views of the past.’