Shift Kashmiri Pandit workers to Jammu because life is more important, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of the Democratic Azad Party and a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed concern on Sunday about the safety of Kashmiri Pandits and suggested that their employees be relocated to Jammu until conditions in Kashmir improve.

‘Kashmiri Pandits were granted jobs when I was in office. There was no trouble back then. After that, unfortunate events occurred. Safety is therefore of utmost importance. Pandits from Kashmir should be relocated and sent to Jammu. When things return to normal, they are welcome to return,’ said Ghulam Nabi Azad.

He said that as living is more important than work, Kashmiri Pandits had to be relocated to Jammu by the government.

Since October of last year, a number of targeted killings have occurred in Kashmir.

Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan was assassinated by the terrorist group Kashmir Freedom Fighters in October of this year in the Shopian area of South Kashmir.