‘Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, I saw…’: Post-mortem examiner makes shocking revelation

An employee of Cooper Hospital who was a member of the team that conducted the post-mortem in the high-profile case claims that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was killed, not committed suicide, two years after he was discovered dead in his residence under unexplained circumstances.

Roopkumar Shah remarked during an interview with TV9: ‘We had five dead corpses in the Cooper Hospital for Postmortem when Sushant Singh Rajput went away. When we proceeded to do a post-mortem, we discovered that one of the five bodies was that of Sushant. He had multiple markings on his body, and there were also two to three marks on his neck.’

He said that the team could only take images of his physique since it is what the higher authorities had ordered. The actor was discovered hanged at his Bandra home on June 14, 2020, with signs of suicide around. His relatives contested the accusation that he was killed. But his death is still a mystery even after all this time.

Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal, who played a role in the film Mela, has previously made a similar assertion. ‘I am aware that he has been slain’, Faissal said. ‘ Only time will tell if the case will be opened or not. CBI, ED, and NCB are a some of the organisations engaged. The inquiry is still ongoing. The truth doesn’t always come out. I hope the truth is revealed so that everyone is aware’. Following SSR’s sudden passing, his bereaved family, friends, and enormous fan base are still fighting for answers behind his premature death. On the internet, there were a lot of rumours and conspiracies spread about his untimely demise.

SSR DEATH CASE

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively, are each looking into different aspects of Sushant’s killing. At the time of his passing, Sushant was seeing Rhea. Following the late actor’s untimely death, the NCB started looking into the suspected drug use in select areas of Bollywood. In a narcotics case connected to the passing of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the NCB has detained Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty in 2020. The actress spent more than a month being held in Mumbai’s Byculla Jail.

Two drug-related incidents were reported to the NCB in August of last year in conjunction with Sushant’s death. In September of last year, the NCB detained a number of persons in connection with the case, including Sushant’s live-in girlfriend Rhea and his brother Showik. spotted two to three marks on his neck and several markings on Sushant Singh Rajput’s body.