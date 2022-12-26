Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says, Words of Nehru’s heir irritating Godse’s heirs

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that Gandhi designated Jawaharlal Nehru as his political heir and that India should hold Nehru as its identity while introducing the book ‘Mamanithar Nehru,’ written by Congress Party leader Gobanna.

Nehru, according to CM Stalin, opposed having a single language, one religion, one race, one culture, and a single set of laws while serving as the country’s prime minister.

CM Stalin praised Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and expressed his happiness at having launched it. ‘Rahul Gandhi is not talking about electoral politics but ideology-based politics. That’s why he’s facing severe opposition from a few. His speech most of the time resembles that of Jawaharlal Nehru,’ said the Tamil Nadu CM.

‘It will definitely be bitter for Godse’s heirs to listen to the speech of Gandhi and Nehru’s heir,’ said CM Stalin.