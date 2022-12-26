Teen found hanging in a home in Gorakhpur, UP; family claims gangrape

At Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, a seventh-grade schoolgirl was found hanged in her home. The victim’s relatives claimed that the landlord and two other tenants had raped the girl before killing her.

The tragedy happened close to Gorakhnath. The girl’s family had left for their village at the time of the occurrence. The house’s landlord had phoned the police and reported the event.

The authorities said that on the surface, it seems to be a suicide. ‘A postmortem has been requested for the student’s body. Only after the report is received will the reason of death be revealed. The 70-year-old landlord is accused of rape by the family members.’

The student’s mother, however, claimed that the landlord and two tenants gang-raped the daughter before strangling her to death by placing a pillow over her face.

The mother said that ‘the landlord had raped the daughter twice before.’

‘Without telling the family, the police were called, and the body was taken for a postmortem,’ she continued. ‘We were notified by the police late at night. We refused to let them take the body, but they persisted and removed it when we were not present.’