‘Thanks to a new material’; Microplastics can be removed from water in hours!

Microplastics have been found in every nook and cranny of our civilization. Tiny plastic particles have emerged as one of humanity’s worst concerns, posing risks everywhere from freshly fallen Antarctic snow to the deepest parts of adult lungs. However, we could very soon be able to respond. A novel magnetic powder substance has been created by scientists from Australia and Pakistan in collaboration, and it can rapidly remove microplastics and other impurities from wastewater.

Cheap and sustainable;

According to senior researcher Nicky Eshtiaghi, ‘Existing technologies might take days to remove microplastics from water, but our inexpensive and sustainable solution delivers superior results in just one hour’. It’s not simply the invention’s capacity to eliminate plastics from our drinking water that makes it intriguing; it’s also how large of an area it can cover.

More than ever before;

With 1000 times less microplastics than those now detected by the most sophisticated treatment plant procedures in the world, Eshtiaghi’s novel magnetic powder substance can absorb them. Conventional filtration, for instance, often requires several days to complete its whole cycle and can only remove microplastic particles that are a few millimetres in size. Because to the innovation made by Esthiaghi’s team, water treatment facilities will be able to filter out more plastics from more water more quickly and affordably.

The procedure produced no secondary pollutants.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the material’s designer and co-lead researcher, also pointed out that his new substance wouldn’t leave behind any secondary contaminants that can pollute drinking water. Under a microscope, one can observe that Dr. Mahmood’s invention is composed of ferromagnetic nanopillared particles even though it appears to be a typical powder.

Removing contaminants from water

A magnet may be used to extract all the nanopillard structures after the powder is stirred around in wastewater for a brief period of time, thus ridding the water of all contaminants.

It is also reusable!

The powder’s ability to be recycled up to six times lowers the cost of an already low-priced and simple-to-use substance. The research team is now focusing on scaling up the technique to be compatible and practical at a commercial level after filing for a patent on their idea. With more information surfacing regarding the threat posed by microplastics and their pervasiveness throughout life, the study team’s magnetic nanopillared powder may hold promise for solving the microplastic issue.