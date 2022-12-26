Udaipur Police in Rajasthan detained 55 people in connection with paper leak case

On Sunday, the Udaipur Police in Rajasthan detained 55 accused, including the alleged mastermind, in connection with the alleged paper leak of the second-grade teacher recruitment exam.

Vikas Sharma, the Udaipur SP, was informed that candidates received questions prior to the test in exchange for a few lakh rupees.

The gang involved was planning to transport the applicants by bus prior to the test, according to the police. Before dropping the candidates off in Udaipur, it is said that they had planned to ask the candidates questions and assist them in coming up with the right responses.

As a result, the police devised a plan and detained the gang members they believed to be in charge of a cheating racket.

Due to a leak of the General Knowledge portion of the 2nd-grade teacher competitive exam scheduled for 2022 on Saturday morning, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) was forced to cancel the test.

Before the exam began, the RPSC 2nd grade paper 2022 was shared on social media, which prompted the authorities to cancel the test. On Saturday, the exam was scheduled from 9 am to 11 pm.