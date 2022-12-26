Xiaomi launches new truly wireless stereo earbuds: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Xiaomi launched new latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds named ‘Xiaomi Buds 4’. It is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,200) and are offered in Field Green, Moon Shadow and Salt Lake White colours. Details about the launch of the Xiaomi Buds 4 in global markets, including India, are yet to be announced by the company.

The new earbuds feature adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) with Hi-Fi audio and pack dual magnetic drivers. The earbuds have Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity and have LHDC 5.0 as well as Hi-Res Audio support. The Xiaomi Buds 4 have an IP54 rating for sweat and water resistance. It offer a total of up to 30 hours of playback time along with the charging case. They have AI-backed microphones. There is a 35mAh battery inside each earbud and a 480mAh battery inside the charging case. The case can be charged via the bundled USB Type-C cable.