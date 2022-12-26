Zelenskyy speaks to PM Modi; Counts on India’s support for ‘Peace Formula’

During a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wished India well as they take over the G20 leadership.

In a tweet, Zelenskyy stated, ‘I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India’s participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN’.

The G20 presidency was officially taken over by India on December 1. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union are all members of the G20, also known as the Group of 20, which is an intergovernmental forum for the world’s major developed and developing economies (EU).

Together, the targeted group represents more than 80% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), 75% of its commerce, and two-thirds of its population. In India, there will be more than 200 meetings held at 55 different venues, and the summit will be hosted in the capital in September 2023.

On December 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and reaffirmed his appeal for discussion and diplomacy as the sole means of resolving the current violence in Ukraine. There can be ‘no military solution,’ according to Modi, who also stated that India is prepared to support any peace efforts in a phone chat with Zelenskyy on October 4.