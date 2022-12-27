Kawasaki slashes price of this bike by Rs 10,000: Details

Mumbai: Kawasaki India has slashed the price of its popular sports bike Ninja 300. The automobile company has reduced the price by Rs 10,000. But, the price cut will only be applicable on purchases made till the end of the year, i.e. Dec 31, 2022.

The 2022 Ninja 300 was introduced in Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Ebony color choices. The bike is powered by a BS6 complaint 296 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. The engine delivers 38.4 bhp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine gets a 6-speed manual gear shifter. Kawasaki claims that the bike can deliver a mileage of 25-28 kmpl.

The motorcycle features a semi-digital instrument cluster, an assist and slipper clutch mechanism, twin-pod halogen headlamps and dual-channel ABS. The Ninja 300 uses 37 mm telescopic forks on the front and a gas-charged 5-way adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear.