Agniveers’s First batch from J&K join Indian Army for training

The first group of ‘Agniveers,’ chosen from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the Agnipath scheme sponsored by the Indian government, joined the Indian Army to begin training for various positions.

After going through a series of tests—including physical, medical, written, and document verification—about 200 candidates were chosen.

On December 24, the candidates were sent from the Army Recruiting Office in Srinagar to about 30 training facilities run by different regiments of the Indian Army. The candidates will present themselves for training between December 25 and December 30, and their training will start on January 1, 2023.

Young people between the ages of 17.5 and 21 will be able to join any of the three services under the Agnipath scheme as ‘Agniveers’ for a four-year period.