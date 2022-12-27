As the water level in Mullaperiyar Dam reaches its maximum, Kerala issues a flood warning.

Kerala has issued a warning after noting that the water level in Mullaperiyar Dam today reached its 142-foot limit for allowable storage.

The ‘third and final flood warning,’ according to district officials, was issued at 10 a.m. when the reservoir’s water level reached 142 feet.

The officials informed that ‘it took three hours to raise the water level from 141.95 feet at 7 am to 142 feet at 10 am.’

They said, ‘the storage capacity was 7,666 million cubic feet, with an average inflow of 1,687.5 cusecs and a tunnel discharge of 750 cusecs.’

For many years, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been at odds over the 127-year-old Mullaperiyar dam.