Bharat Biotech releases ‘price and launch date’ for nasal vaccine! Learn how a nasal vaccine works!

The anti-Covid nasal spray vaccination is currently offered on the CoWIN site, according to a statement made on Tuesday by Bharat Biotech International Limited. The cost of the nasal vaccination in commercial markets is INR 800 (excluding GST), whereas it costs INR 325 (excluding GST) for public supply.

This month, Bharat Biotech got authorization from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to market the nasal vaccination in India. It is an adenovirus-vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion-stabilized SARS-CoV-2 spike protein that is recombinant and replication-deficient. Targeting consumers in low- and middle-income nations, the vaccination is known as iNCOVACC. Additionally, this is the first needle-free vaccination available in India.

Launch date

According to Bharat Biotech, the fourth week of January will see the introduction of the nasal anti-Covid vaccination. The government will employ this nasal vaccination, which is the first to be approved for use in India, to give people anti-Covid booster injections. Those who are more than 18 years old are eligible to get the intranasal iNCOVACC vaccination. The CoWIN platform also provides access to the vaccination.

Nasal vaccination: Is it safe?

Bharat Biotech claims that phase III controlled clinical studies on participants have shown their Covid-19 intranasal vaccine, BBV154 or Incovacc, to be secure, well-tolerated, and immunogenic. Clinical studies in phases I and II have already assessed the vaccine candidate, with encouraging findings. No side effects or adverse responses have yet been documented following the completion of clinical studies for the nasal vaccination by Bharat Biotech with over 4,000 volunteers.

What is a nasal vaccine? How does it function?

Instead of being given orally or intramuscularly, the nasal vaccination dosage is given through the nose. The vaccine is administered by aerosol administration since the intention is to deliver a dosage directly into the respiratory pathways. The nasal vaccination stimulates your immune system to release proteins in your blood and nose that help in viral defence since the virus usually enters your body through the nose. The vaccination will be sprayed into your nostrils by a physician using a tiny, needle-free syringe. Beginning to work often takes two weeks.